The Ohio Highway Patrol said Tuesday there were 22 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same time-period last year.

Through May, troopers have made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving in Ohio. Troopers from the Akron Post removed 384 impaired drivers from roads, while troopers from the Canton Post removed 361 during the same period. Troopers made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving during the first five months of this year.

In all of 2018, there were 13,364 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads, killing 402 people and injuring 7,811 others. Troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from the roads. during the year.

The patrol’s most recent Traffic Safety Bulletin says the 13,364-related crashes in 2018 represent an 8-percent decrease in crashes from 2017, although the number of fatalities stayed essentially unchanged.

OVI-related crashes in 2018 accounted for 37 percent of all crashes. Almost one in three OVI crashes involved drugged driving (4,126) either along or in addition to alcohol.

The patrol said in a news released it has been focusing on “impaired driver enforcement.”

The patrol encourages people to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.