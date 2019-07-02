100 Years Ago (1919)



It was stated that Milner Street had become one of the most popular crosstown drives in the city and traffic was heavy, especially in the evenings. Residents in the area were complaining that speeding and operating machines with cutouts open was prevalent and hoped that a few arrests would help better conditions. These residents stated they would be taking note of offenders and would file affidavits against the offenders, feeling they would be performing an act act of general public good.



It was noted that there was not any programs of speeches, parades or fireworks slated in Sebring for the Fourth of July and that potteries and other industry would stay open over the holiday for those who wished to work.



M.L. Furcolow, whose success of passing the bar despite some hardship was noted a few days prior, was Alliance’s newest lawyer after being sworn in at Cleveland. He had announced that as his church was opposed to divorce, he would not accept such cases "except where the chances of effecting a reconciliation are hopeless."



The First M.E. Church, corner of Broadway and Freedom Avenue, was entered and ransacked apparently in an effort to find money as a number of contribution envelopes had been torn open. Nothing of value was taken. A resident of the locality observed lights going on and off in various parts of the building, but had assumed the janitor was going about the church.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Joan Ellsworth, a resident of the 14200 block of Teel Avenue, returned from a year as an exchange student in Sweden where she finished her requirements to graduate from Marlington at Bergslagsskolan in the city of Kariskoga.



Mrs. Millicent Weybrecht Shreve, a descendent of one of the pioneer families of Alliance who lived in the 300 block of Overlook Drive, died at the age of 77 after an illness of 17 years. Daughter of Franklin and Elizabeth Peterson Weybrecht, she was vice president of the Weybrecht Lumber Co. at the time of her death. Her husband, E.B. Shreve, was president of the company when he died in 1947. A 1910 graduate of Alliance High, Mrs. Shreve was a graduate of Mount Union with a degree in music and where she was a charter member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was also a member of Coterie and Alliance Woman’s Club.



Gene Devies Jr. was promoted to captain on the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department, replacing Alton Miller who retired. Richard Werstler was also added to the department’s ranks.



Donald Wilson, president and general manager of Alliance Casting, was installed as president of the Sebring Rotary Club.



25 Years Ago (1994)



The Rev. Jeffrey R. Corbett was to be installed as pastor of the Sebring United Methodist Church.