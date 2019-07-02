CANTON

City limits residents

to 5 cats and/or dogs

They may be our furry children, but in Canton you can’t own any more than five dogs and/or cats.

Canton City Council on Monday approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance limiting residents to owning five dogs and/or cats.

Law Director Kristen Bates Aylward said the amendment clarifies the language, so that feeding stray animals is not interpreted as pet ownership, but does not change the restriction.

The city is a defendant in an ongoing federal lawsuit, in which the plaintiff asserts that the city’s ordinance is “unconstitutionally vague,” Bates Aylward said.

Man says he was high



when he attacked neighbor

A Canton man who later told police he had ingested psilocybin mushrooms pushed his way into a neighbor’s home about 2 a.m. Monday, took her cellphone, wrapped his arms around her neck and refused to leave, according to Stark County Jail records.

Alfred R. Furbee III, 34, of Apt. 18 in the 1700 block of Gateway Boulevard SE, was arrested after a neighbor heard the 55-year-old woman scream and pulled him off and held him for police.

According to the jail records, Furbee pushed past the woman while she was in her doorway and then grabbed her cellphone. When she grabbed a small kitchen knife, he grabbed her from behind, wrapped his arms and legs around her, causing both to fall to the floor.

Another neighbor heard her screaming for help, entered her apartment and pulled Furbee from her, holding Furbee to the ground until officers arrived.

Police said Furbee “displayed very erratic behavior” and told police he was under the influence of mushrooms.

He was jailed on an aggravated burglary charge, a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction in Ohio by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

He remained behind bars Tuesday, held in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.

NEW FRANKLIN

Community to host

old-fashioned picnic

New Franklin will hold a free Old Fashioned 4th of July Family Picnic as part of its July 4 festivities.

It will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and will include sack races, three-legged races, croquet, bocce ball, cornhole, ladder golf and a bounce house.

A barbershop quartet will provide live music. Food vendors will be on hand. A pie-baking contest will be judged by Barberton Municipal Court judges Todd McKenney and David Fish and long-time resident Jeannie Miller.

STATEWIDE

OVI-related crashes

down in Ohio for year

The Ohio Highway Patrol said Tuesday there were 22 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same time-period last year.

Through May, troopers have made more than 10,000 arrests for impaired driving in Ohio. Troopers from the Akron Post removed 384 impaired drivers from roads, while troopers from the Canton Post removed 361 during the same period.

In 2018, there were 13,364 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads, killing 402 people and injuring 7,811 others. Troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from the Ohio roads last year.

The patrol’s most recent Traffic Safety Bulletin says last year's OVI-related crash total represents an 8-percent decrease from 2017, although the number of fatalities stayed essentially unchanged.

OVI-related crashes in 2018 accounted for 37 percent of all crashes.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists, the patrol said.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Prosecutor, Lyft team up

for free rides on July 4

July 4 revelers should take note: The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with ride service Lyft to give free rides for the July 4 holiday.

To make use of the “Arrive Alive” program, download the LYFT app and use the code SCP07419. The program will be available from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday.



