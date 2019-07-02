CANTON — TimkenSteel issued permanent layoff notices Monday to more than 80 unionized employees and has cut non-union jobs as part of a restructuring.

The permanent layoff followed temporary layoff notices issued last week to United Steelworkers members.

Company officials acknowledged the union layoffs in a statement issued late Monday. TimkenSteel also has “implemented some salaried position moves and eliminations with the majority in the form of voluntary layoffs,” according to the statement.

The company didn’t say how many jobs were being cut. Officials with United Steelworkers Local 1123 Golden Lodge estimated that 80 to 90 union members received a permanent layoff notice.

Bob Harper, Golden Lodge president, said the union hadn’t been given an exact figure on the number receiving a layoff notice. Harper said the number of temporary layoff notices issued last week was “pretty large.”

In the statement, TimkenSteel attributed the layoffs to a lean initiative plan announced earlier this year. The plan is designed to drive $50 million in earnings before interest and taxes improvement “through a combination of investment in growth, resource optimization and efficiency improvements,” the statement read.

The company said it has initiated a restructuring effort that led to some of the non-union job cuts.

The temporary layoffs issued last week are tied to the company’s annual plant maintenance, which affected employees at the Gambrinus and Harrison facilities, according to the statement. Maintenance generally occurs during the fall months, but the company announced earlier this year that maintenance would be moved up to the summer.

“In the ongoing effort to balance inventory with customer needs, we have chosen to permanently lay off some production employees as we adjust our staffing and production schedule to align with market demand,” the TimkenSteel statement concluded. “It is always our hope that as customer demand increases, we will provide those laid off with an opportunity for reemployment.”

TimkenSteel’s moves come as some industry observers speculate the cyclical steel business could be facing a slowdown.

Harper said TimkenSteel hired 450 people over the past two years as business improved. Now the industry and TimkenSteel are adjusting to changes in the market, he said.

“We just don’t have the steel to run right now,” Harper said.