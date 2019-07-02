Two teen males have been arrested in Canton in the fatal shooting of a man during a South Akron home invasion on June 26 that left other home occupants injured.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Tuesday they arrested Marquis Felder, 17, and Lavontae Poole, 16. Both were placed into the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. The two were wanted on warrants of aggravated burglary and murder.

A third teen suspect in the fatal home invasion, Zaveon Carter, 17, of Biruta Street in Akron, was previously arrested by Akron police and has been in custody on unrelated charges.

Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Felder and Poole at a residence near the 1100 block of Baker Street SE, Canton. Poole lived at Stella Court in Canton while Felder lived in a residence off Huguelet Street in Akron. Police had been asking for the public's help in finding the teens while saying they should be considered armed and dangerous.

A firearm was found in the Canton residence, police said.

Felder and Poole were arrested without incident shortly before noon, Akron police said.

Akron police thanked the Canton task force for their efforts and also thanked the public for providing tips and help in locating the suspects.

Akron Lt. Rick Edwards said a tip led police to look for the teens in Stark County.

“Any time the community helps, it’s definitely a plus — in less than a week, we have our suspects in custody,” he said.

Police allege the three teens broke into a home on the 900 block of Rowe Street, Akron and shot and killed Brandon Varner, 34, and also shot and injured three other people, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen. Varner lived on Jean Avenue in Akron. Witnesses said they heard shots inside the Rowe Street home and saw three males run from the house.

The three injured people are expected to recover, police have said.

“Our fugitive task force worked closely with the Akron Police Department from the moment these fugitives were identified,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Because of that great working relationship, two violent fugitives are in custody.”