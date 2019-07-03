JACKSON TWP. — Three people were injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup and a horse-drawn buggy on U.S. Route 42 in Ashland County.

The 1991 pickup, which was traveling northbound, struck the rear of the buggy at 5:49 p.m., ejecting all three occupants, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Buggy driver Tena Hostetler, 51, and passenger Anna Hostetler, 23, both of West Salem, were seriously injured. A third passenger, 7-month-old Rebecca Hostetler, was uninjured.

The pickup driver, Jared Stone, 40, of Ashland was uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the patrol said.