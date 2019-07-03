MEDINA — The Medina County Sheriff's Office says a Norton man died Monday after hanging himself in the county jail, the Medina Gazette reports.

Brian Bradley-Smith, 31, who was being held on felony drug charges, was found at 1 a.m. in his cell and later died at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

There have been three suicides at the jail since the facility opened in 1996, the newspaper said.

To read the full story, go to: http://www.medina-gazette.com/Cops-and-Courts/2019/07/03/Medina-County-sheriff-Man-hanged-self-in-jail.html