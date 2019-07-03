PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Raquel Bahmer has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a "C" and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the spring of 2019.



Bahmer of Barnesville is a Master of Occupational Therapy student.



University of the Sciences has prepared students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years. Key to its distinctive education is a tradition of hands-on research and experiential learning that is evident in every graduate who has walked its campus.