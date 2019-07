ASHLAND -- Morgan Durell of Saint Clairsville was named to Ashland University's Dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester.



Durell is majoring in nursing. Durell is a 2016 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.



Ashland University, which has been ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report's National Universities category, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus.