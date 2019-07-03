A federal judge today blocked Ohio's "heartbeat" abortion ban from taking effect.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett of Cincinnati issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon preventing the law from taking effect on July 11.

The law would have prevented physicians from performing abortions in Ohio once a fetal heartbeat could be detected, generally around six weeks of pregnancy.

Many states have enacted heartbeat laws, but one has yet to survive federal court challenge. Ohio's law was cited as causing "irreparable harm to plaintiffs' patients from the unconstitutional denial of their reproductive rights."

Supporters of the law, including first-year Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, conceded the law would be challenged in court, hoping it will serve as a "vehicle" for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit, and perhaps overturn, its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. Abortion opponents hope two conservative justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump could provide the votes to make abortion illegal across the nation.

To the applause of about 30 abortion opponents, DeWine signed the "Heartbeat Bill" on April 11 following it passage by the GOP-dominated General Assembly DeWine and supporters billed it as a needed step to protect human life.

The law would have made it a fifth-degree felony, carrying up to a year in prison, if a physician performed an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be found, or without checking for one. The proposed law carried an exception for protecting the mother's health and life, but contained no exceptions for rape and incest.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit operate surgical abortion clinics in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo, Kettering (near Dayton) and Youngstown. The ACLU and its Ohio affiliate, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Cincinnati law firm of Gerhardstein & Branch are providing their legal representation.

Abortion-rights supporters also went to court in February to challenge and successfully delay a law signed by former Republican Gov. John Kasich that bans the dilation-and-evacuation procedure, the most commonly used method of ending second-trimester pregnancies.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Dayton by Planned Parenthood of Ohio and the Women's Med Center of Dayton argues that the law places illegal and undue burdens on women seeking abortions after 15 weeks gestation. Current law bans abortions, with exceptions for protecting the mother's life or health, after 20 weeks.

