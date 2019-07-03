KENT — Girl Scout cookies are no doubt a tempting treat.

But a city of Kent compliance officer wasn't swayed when he was offered a bribe of Girl Scout cookies in exchange for not writing a parking ticket.

Police said they received a hand-written note detailing the incident and complimenting compliance officer Ron Gardner who was in the process of writing a ticket for an expired meter when the bribe was offered. He was named the department's "Employee of the Week" for his response.

Even police appeared impressed with Gardner's willpower.

"While we do not except bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies?" police wrote on their Facebook page.

Several people took to Facebook to congratulate Gardner on his integrity.

"If dude was able to pass up girl scout cookies as a bribe, he needs a promotion and raise!" one commenter posted. "Hes stronger than most, because the cookies could corrupt the strongest of men."

Another wrote: "I would have had to take the cookies."