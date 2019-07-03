Larry’s Music Center in Wadsworth, part of a three-store enterprise that was founded in Wooster in 1979 and has been recognized as one of the top 100 independent music dealers in the U.S., has closed.

An employee of the company confirmed the closing Wednesday. Locations remain open in Wooster and Millersburg.

In 2016, Larry’s Music Center in Wooster was nominated for the Wooster Area Small Chamber Business of the Year award for companies with 15 or fewer employees.

The College Street store operated across the street from Wadsworth Music, which has deep roots in the city tracing back to the 1920s.

Larry’s owner Brad Shreve did not respond immediately to an email concerning the company's Wadsworth location. Other company executives were not available for comment.