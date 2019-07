A 32-year-old pedestrian from Richmond, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on state Route 8 in downtown Akron.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at Summa Akron City Hospital just after 10 p.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The man was running into moving traffic at 9:30 p.m. on Route 8 near Perkins Street when he was struck by a 1988 Oldsmobile Delta 88, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by police.