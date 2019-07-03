AKRON

Pedestrian struck, killed

on State Route 8

A 32-year-old pedestrian from Richmond, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on state Route 8 in downtown Akron.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at Summa Akron City Hospital just after 10 p.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The man was running into moving traffic at 9:30 p.m. on Route 8 near Perkins Street when he was struck by a 1988 Oldsmobile Delta 88, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by police.

AKRON

Holiday delays

curb trash service

There will be no curb service on July 4 in Akron.

There will be a one-day delay for trash and recycle collection for the remainder of the week ending Saturday.

July 6.

The city's municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

KENT

Officer refuses Girl

Scout cookies bribe

Girl Scout cookies are no doubt a tempting treat.

But a city of Kent compliance officer wasn't swayed when he was offered a bribe of Girl Scout cookies in exchange for not writing a parking ticket.

Police said they received a hand-written note detailing the incident and complimenting compliance officer Ron Gardner who was in the process of writing a ticket for an expired meter when the bribe was offered. He was named the department's "Employee of the Week" for his response.

Even police appeared impressed with Gardner's willpower.

"While we do not except bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies?" police wrote on their Facebook page.

MEDINA COUNTY

Authorities: Norton man

hung himself in jail

The Medina County Sheriff's Office says a Norton man died Monday after hanging himself in the county jail, the Medina Gazette reports.

Brian Bradley-Smith, 31, who was being held on felony drug charges, was found at 1 a.m. in his cell and later died at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

There have been three suicides at the jail since the facility opened in 1996, the newspaper said.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Judge offers to replace legal

documents lost during flooding

Summit County Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer is offering to replace legal documents that may have been lost during recent flooding for free.

The county, especially the areas of Barberton and Clinton, were hard hit by heavy rains and flooding.

Probate documents available for free replacement include marriage certificates, adoption papers, letters of authority and name change judgements.

For more details, call 330-643-2350 or visit www.summitohioprobate.com.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Authorities investigating

serious buggy crash

Three people were injured Tuesday night in a crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup and a horse-drawn buggy on U.S. Route 42 in Ashland County.

The 1991 pickup, which was traveling northbound, struck the rear of the buggy at 5:49 p.m., ejecting all three occupants, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Buggy driver Tena Hostetler, 51, and passenger Anna Hostetler, 23, both of West Salem, were seriously injured. A third passenger, 7-month-old Rebecca Hostetler, was uninjured.

The pickup driver, Jared Stone, 40, of Ashland was uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

TOLEDO

Man dies while shooting off

fireworks in front of kids

Police say an Ohio man shooting off fireworks in his yard has died after a mortar exploded in his chest.

Witnesses told media outlets in Toledo that several children witnessed the accident Tuesday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Floyd Temple died at the scene.

They say he had been putting on a fireworks display for the neighborhood and that one of the mortars tipped over and hit him in the chest.

It's illegal to set off fireworks in Ohio.