Streetsboro police are looking for a man they say robbed the Circle K gas station at the corner of Route 43 and Frost Road just before midnight Tuesday.

The suspect, described as a black male between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 3 inches with brown eyes, entered the store at 11:45 p.m. armed with two handguns and demanded money. A K9 team was called to the scene but the male was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported, police said.

One of the handguns the suspect was carrying was distinctive with a bold print that appeared to be a multi-colored camouflage in red, white and black on the top half.

The suspect was wearing gloves, all black clothing with a unique jacket, and black and white face mask.

Residents may notice an increase in patrols in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976, direct message the department on Facebook or email at info@streetsboropolice.com.