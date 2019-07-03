The Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Thursday morning for the July 4 holiday.

Dan Drummond, public information officer for the task force, said the checkpoints are used to deter individuals from drinking and driving and remove those who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs from the road.

“[The checkpoints] get people thinking that they need to find a designated driver or ride service if they are drinking,” Drummond said.

He said the task force often operates checkpoints during the holidays because statistics show an increase in drinking and driving activity.

“During the holidays consistently there is a rise in alcohol-related crashes,” Drummond said. “That’s pretty much a given.”

In another effort to keep drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs off the road, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office teamed up this week with ride service Lyft to give free rides over the holiday.

To make use of the “Arrive Alive” program, download the LYFT app and use the code SCP07419.

The Prosecutor's Office said the program will be available until 6 a.m. Friday.