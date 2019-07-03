Tuscarawas County Treasurer Jeffery S. Mamarella announced that all first half tax bills for real estate and manufactured homes have been mailed and are due by Friday, July 19, 2019.



Bills can be paid in person or mailed to the Tuscarawas County Treasurer’s Office at 125 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. There is a drive-thru window open for payment convenience. There is also a drop box located on 1s Drive NE by the County Annex Building where payment can be made 24 hrs. each day. Payments can be made online at www.co.tuscarawas.oh.us. Fees apply to online payments.



If you have not received your tax statement, please contact the Tuscarawas County Treasurer’s Office immediately. Failure to receive a tax statement does not eliminate responsibility to pay real estate taxes and penalties or interest accrued, in accordance with Section 323.13 of the Ohio Revised Code.