Q: We found "iZombie" on Netflix and watched every episode of all four seasons, thoroughly enjoying them. It seems that there were more playing somewhere on a lesser network (CW?). Can you tell me if Netflix will be getting the most recent season?

A: The CW is currently airing the fifth and final season of "iZombie," with the series finale set for Aug. 1. The network's deal with Netflix puts series on the streaming service eight days after each season ends, so look for "iZombie's" final season on Aug. 9. By the way, I don't think fans of "Riverdale," "Black Lightning," "Supergirl" and "iZombie" (among other shows) would call the CW a lesser network, but we'll let that go for now.

Q: I recorded the sci-fi series "The Expanse" and finally caught up at the end of the third season. I thought they'd done a wonderful job in evolving the story line. Just wondering if they did a fourth season or if there are other plans to continue.

A: After three seasons on Syfy, the series has been picked up for a fourth on Amazon Prime Video. It will arrive this year, although I haven't seen a specific air date. (You can also find the first three seasons on Amazon now.) It's already being reported that the Amazon version will be a bit different, free of the restrictions of commercial television.

Q: This is very old, but why was Jay Leno canceled? I know ratings are important for TV but I don't think that's why he was canceled. I miss the old late-night shows, and I know I'm not alone in this!

A: Jay Leno's place in late night history has long been complicated. Even when he became Johnny Carson's successor in 1992, there were critics, TV insiders, many viewers and reportedly Carson himself who thought David Letterman should have gotten the job. (Letterman then moved to CBS.)

Although Leno proved successful in the ratings, NBC long seemed to have mixed feelings about him — that he wasn't, well, cool enough. The network first bumped him from "Tonight" in 2009, giving the show to Conan O'Brien but keeping Leno on the payroll with a prime-time slot. When that did not work ratings-wise for either show, Leno went back to "Tonight" and the ousted O'Brien ended up going to TBS. But within a few years, late night began undergoing major changes, including a shift toward younger stars. Even though Leno remained popular, NBC made a move for the future to the much younger and more social-media friendly Jimmy Fallon.

Q: Why was the delightful "Life in Pieces" canceled? Is any other network going to pick it up?

A: The answer to your first question: low ratings, including a decline in the numbers over its four-season run. TVLine reported both the shrinking numbers and that this season it ranked sixth among CBS's nine sitcoms in total audience — and eighth when you look at the young-adult ratings. I have not yet seen any news of another network or a streaming service picking it up.

Q: There was a show about the youngest police commissioner in New York City and his past cases. He was a young detective, a white guy with a black mentor. What ever happened to the series?

A: You are remembering a show called "Golden Boy." It starred Theo James and Chi McBride, and it aired on CBS in 2013. After 13 episodes, it was canceled. The complete series was released on DVD.

Q: Is "Killjoys" coming back? They left us hanging.

A: The Syfy series will be back for its fifth season July 19. That season is set to be its last.

