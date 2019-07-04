A noose being displayed by a Ravenna homeowner has prompted concerns from residents, including the city’s mayor, who said he’s looking to see if there’s anything that can be done about it.

The noose is hanging from a private light pole at a home at Walnut Street and Bennett Avenue, located off the driveway, which fronts on Bennett. Also mounted on the private pole are a light and a surveillance camera.

The resident who lives in the house did not answer the door Wednesday.

Mayor Frank Seman said he is going to look into whether the noose is legal. But he condemned the display, saying it is “offensive to many people.”

“I don’t think a noose is appropriate in this day and age,” he said. “It doesn’t represent what we’re trying to accomplish.”

WKYC (Channel 3) in Cleveland recently reported on the noose, stating that although state laws in Virginia, Connecticut and New York have made it illegal to display nooses in a threatening manner, there is no law against displaying nooses in Ohio. However, there is a law that makes it a crime for conduct that causes another person to be afraid of harm, the station reported.

Frank Cimino, the city’s law director, couldn’t be reached to answer the question of whether the noose represents threatening conduct. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told the television station that the noose represented a message to vandals who had slashed the homeowner's tires.

An African-American man who lives near the house, but who did not want to be identified, said he didn’t have a problem with free speech, and believed people should be free to put whatever they want on their property. But at the same time, he said, the noose sends a message.

“What are you trying to say?” the man said.

David Sanders, a Ravenna native who doesn’t live in the neighborhood, said he’s aware of the noose.

“I’m 60 years old and I don’t remember seeing anything like it growing up,” he said. “It’s 2019. It just doesn’t make sense anymore.”

Sanders said he doesn’t buy the resident’s claim that the noose is meant to discourage vandalism.

“There are other ways of getting that message across without doing something like this,” he said.