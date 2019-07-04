AKRON

City beautification group

reports low litter levels

Litter in Akron is at its lowest recorded level, according to the 2019 annual Community Appearance Index conducted late last month by Keep Akron Beautiful.

The nonprofit group, which partners with the city to beautify neighborhoods, sent four volunteers along usual routes in every city ward to document graffiti, litter and illegal signage, creating a composite score meant to reflect the overall appearance of communities.

On the litter scale from a clean 1 to a trashy 4, seven of Akron’s 10 wards scored a 1. Ward 4 scored a 1.16, Ward 8 a 1.1 and Ward 5 a 1.09.

Citywide, Keep Akron Beautiful recorded almost perfect 1's on all three metrics of litter, graffiti and illegal signage.

BARBERTON

Free concert Friday night



at Lake Anna Park gazebo



The Van-Dells will give a free concert Friday at the Lake Anna Park gazebo.

The group is celebrating its 45th year and blends comedy, choreography and harmonies with classic rock ’n’ roll music.

The event will take place at 615 W. Park Ave. from 7 to 9 p.m.

STARK COUNTY

Marlboro motorist killed

in crash with tow trucks

A 57-year-old Marlboro Township man was killed Wednesday when the pickup truck he was driving struck two parked tow trucks.

Neal E. Keller had been driving north on Marlboro Avenue Northeast about 3:30 p.m. when he failed to heed a stop sign at Edison Street Northeast (state Route 619), according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Keller lost control and went off the side of the road where his vehicle struck the tow trucks, according to state troopers.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old Louisville-area man who was in one of the tow trucks was transported to Aultman Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Man held in California

in deadly bar shooting

An arrest was been made in California in connection with the fatal June 27 shooting at Brick City Lounge in Canton Township, according to Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier.

Deny King, 25, of Moreno Valley, Calif., was arrested Wednesday in Riverside County. King also has a residence in Canton.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested King with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force Central District of California U.S. Marshals and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Stark County deputies say a fight on the Brick City Lounge patio spilled into the bar. Two men left, but one tried to return as bar manager Jason Calhoun tried to lock up. When Calhoun denied the man entry, the man opened fire.

Calhoun, 41, was killed, and a bar patron was wounded.

King was being held in a detention center in Murrieta, Calif. Extradition to Stark County was pending.

COLUMBUS

Cities lose traffic camera

revenue as law takes effect

A law erasing cities' profits from operating traffic cameras has taken effect in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a transportation budget in April that included the camera restrictions, which began Wednesday. They reduce state funding for any city, town or village operating red light or speed cameras by an amount equivalent to the fines collected.

Supporters said they wanted to test the theory that traffic cameras are meant to prevent crashes and not to boost municipal budgets.

The law also prohibits operation of traffic cameras on interstate highways and requires all appeals of tickets received through camera technology to be heard in court rather than by an administrative officer.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse Media Ohio Associated Press