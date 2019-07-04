J.M. Smucker Co. has gone to the dogs.

Pet food is the biggest selling segment of Northeast Ohio’s 122-year-old packaged food company.

Mark Smucker, the fifth generation leader of the Orrville company, is confidently steering the company into the future with pet food and coffee in addition to jelly, jams and preserves — the jarred food it built its fortune on.

The company — known for its slogan "With a name like Smucker’s it has to be good” — has homed in on the categories of pet food, "snacking" and coffee because "they are growing and we can lead in them," Smucker said.

"All three put together are 25 percent bigger [in terms of sales] than they were five years ago,” he said.

A recent sit-down interview with Smucker, the great-great grandson of company founder Jerome Monroe Smucker, revealed no news that Wall Street isn’t already aware of.

But this Smucker, who became CEO in May 2016, wanted locals to know about significant changes and the future direction of the company that employs more than 2,000 people in Orrville. Smucker took over the top job from his uncle, Richard Smucker.

The company entered the pet-food market — with a big bite — in 2015, buying Big Heart Pet Brands (Milk Bone, Meow Mix and other brands) in a $5.8 billion deal.

Then in 2018, the company purchased Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC, maker of the Rachael Ray Nutrish brand. This brand accounted for about two-thirds of Ainsworth’s sales.

The company's interest in the pet segment isn't limited to the brands it has acquired; on summertime Fridays, employees in Orrville are permitted to bring their dogs to work.

Is the company done picking up brands?

Smucker said that with the company paying down debt it took on with the two big pet-food acquisitions “you won’t see any significant acquisitions in the next — call it twoish years.”

But he said, “after we’ve delivered a bit, we’ll be in a position to acquire.”

Now the company is focused on continuing to grow what it has — “lead in the best categories … build brands that consumers love… be everywhere… have our products and brands available wherever the consumer wants to buy them,” Smucker said, echoing company mantras.

Last year, the company sold its U.S. baking business — “a declining category,” Smucker noted. Smucker sold baking brands Pillsbury, Hungry Jack, Martha White and Lilly White for $375 million to subsidiaries of Connecticut buyout fund Brynwood Partners.

Leading in the “best categories” of pet food, coffee and snacking, Smucker said, means having “depth and breadth” in those categories.

Take coffee, for example, he said. Smucker offers packaged “mainstream, premium and [Keurig-style coffee maker single serving cups].”

Coffee sales increased 4 percent for the fourth quarter ended June 6, the company reported earlier. The increase was primarily driven by sales of Dunkin and Café Bustelo brands. They each had double-digit growth in K-cups, as well as roast and ground formulas. Coffee is Smucker’s most profitable segment.

The company also has been innovating in its snacking category, focusing on portable products. Last year, it introduced Jif Power-Ups, available in bars and clusters. Net sales for Jif increased 4 percent for the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the contribution from Power-Ups snacks, the company reported earlier.

Sandwich boom

Also included in snacking are Uncrustables — the frozen peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches that are so popular the company is building another Uncrustables plant, in Longmont, Colo. It’s expected to be in production this fall.

The other Uncrustables facility, in Kentucky, cranks out about 650 million sandwiches a year that bring in about $250 million in sales.

Demand is so high for the sandwiches “we will be able to double the business” at the new plant, Smucker said, “so we can get to half a billion [dollars] in sales.”

Along with transforming its product portfolio, the company has transformed its marketing, with the goal of boosting its connections to consumers.

The company, at its heart, is “a marketing and sales organization,” Smucker said. “We are focused on the consumer, the people that eat and enjoy our products.”

Later this summer and early fall, new advertising for more than 10 of the company’s brands will start to show up on air and in social media, Smucker said, adding, “I believe you will feel a difference.”

He rejected the notion that the new advertising would be “edgier” — a word one publication used. Rather, he said, “It’s more contemporary.”

With the influence millennials have, even on their parents, and the impact of social media, he said, “keeping up with the culture and maintaining our brands as relevant, and how we speak to consumers, is really what’s in the process of changing.”

The company consolidated most of its U.S. advertising work with Paris-based Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest marketing/communications groups and owner of U.S. agencies, including Leo Burnett of Chicago.

Through all the change, Smucker said, the company has maintained its culture.

“The enthusiasm and collaboration that exists here, we’ve been able to maintain despite a huge amount of change,” Smucker said.

“We say thank you for a job well done,” Smucker said. “We listen with our full attention and we look for the good in others so we assume positive intent.”

The company also has continued to support local nonprofits, including the I Promise School, a partnership between Akron Public Schools and the LeBron James Family Foundation; Akron Children’s Hospital; and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The company’s shares Wednesday closed at $119.73, up $2.15 or 1.8 percent. Over the past 52 weeks, share prices have ranged from a low of $91.32 to a high of $128.43.

The company expects sales for fiscal 2020 to increase 1 to 2 percent. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range from $8.45 to $8.65.

"We've had some really nice momentum" in the last two quarters, Smucker said. "Our priority is to continue that momentum ... is to use what we've built to generate growth."

