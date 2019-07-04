Bring extra napkins: The Rib White & Blue festival continues in downtown Akron. There will be rib vendors from throughout the country and entertainment at Lock 3 Park. The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Blossom concert: "Rhapsody in Blue" and "The 1812 Overture" will take center stage at an 8 p.m. concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The Cleveland Orchestra will play four extraordinary scores with a fireworks finale. Works by Bernstein, Gershwin, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky will be featured.

Funny business: Canadian standup comic Russell Peters will bring his "Deported World Tour" to MGM Northfield Park at 8 p.m. The show is for ages 21 or older. Tickets are $21 to $85. For more information and ticket availability, visit Ticketmaster.com.