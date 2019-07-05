The Akron Zoo’s newest penguin, a chick named Alberto who was part of a special breeding program, has died after being injured overnight by other adult penguins, the zoo announced Friday.

Alberto, hatched May 11, was a foster chick from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and was being raised by foster parents, Pez and Gabriella, as part of a Humboldt penguin genetic diversity breeding program.

The chick wandered away from its parents during the night and encountered some of the zoo's other penguins who then attacked Alberto to protect their territory, zoo spokesperson Elena Bell said.

"It was just a very unfortunate situation," she said.

The zoo normally begins introducing a new chick to the other penguins when it is at an older age and has been weaned from its parents, Bell said. "It's a delicate process," she said.

The zoo said it was heartbroken to share the news.

“We are devastated by the loss of Alberto,” Doug Piekarz, zoo president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Alberto came to us as a high-priority in terms of genetic diversity. We deeply feel his loss not only as part of our Akron Zoo family, but also for his importance for the Humboldt penguin population.”

The Akron Zoo is participating in the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan, a breeding program aiming to ensure a healthy and genetically diverse population of Humboldt penguins. Following Alberto's death, the zoo now has 12 Humboldt penguins in its Penguin Point exhibit, which resembles an abandoned shipwreck.

Humboldt penguins, an endangered species, live in coastal Chile and Peru. They have black bands of feathers across their chests and pink facial splotches.

Alberto's death will have no implications on the Akron Zoo's breeding program, Bell said.

Alberto’s parents at the Columbus Zoo are Dr. Oswald Cobblepot and Big Bertha.