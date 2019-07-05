RETAIL

At Home decor store

opens in Jackson Twp.

Home decor retailer At Home has opened its new Jackson Township store.

The 91,472-square-foot store is the Texas chain’s second Northeast Ohio location. The retailer has 12 stores in Ohio and 198 around the country.

The store at 4932 Portage St. NW was home to several smaller shops and restaurants. DeVille Developments, which owns the plaza, demolished part of the structure and expanded.

At Home offers more than 50,000 items in what it describes as a home decor superstore. The list includes furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares, as well as outdoor and season decor.

DEVELOPMENT

Kent mill property

has new ownership

One of Kent’s most distinctive properties — the old Star of the West Mill — has a new owner, according to Portage County property records.

The 0.83-acre property at 162 N. Water St., which includes the towering grain silos that help define Kent’s skyline, was sold last month to The Tulips LLC for $405,000.

Kent Economic Development Director Tom Wilke said The Tulips is represented locally by Badreeyeh Al Hasawi and Manouchehr Salehi, who also are constructing a six-story building at Erie Street and Franklin Avenue. That building will house a wine bar and bakery on the first floor, restaurant on the second floor, and 48 apartments on the upper floors.

WALL STREET

Stocks dip despite

strong jobs report

Stocks closed slightly lower Friday and bond yields rose after a surprisingly strong government jobs report raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month.

The Labor Department reported that employers added 224,000 jobs last month, far more than expected. Investors have anticipated that the Fed would cut rates when it meets later this month, but the strong jobs report appeared to make that less likely.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 5.41 points, or 0.2%, to 2,990.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 43.88 points, or 0.2%, to 26,922.12. The Nasdaq composite slid 8.44 points, or 0.1%, to 8,161.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 3.50 points, or 0.2%, to 1,575.62.

AUTOS

BMW chief will leave

at end of his contract

BMW CEO Harald Krueger is stepping down after a four-year tenure in which the automaker lost its lead in luxury car sales and saw an early head start in electric vehicles evaporate.

The Germany company said Friday that Krueger, 53, would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of April 2020. The board of directors will meet to discuss the issue of a successor on July 18 and Krueger will remain in his job until a decision is made.