CANAL FULTON — Canal Fulton police have cited a hit-skip driver who struck a pedestrian, according to Cleveland television station Fox 8.

Rachelle Winans, 48, struck a 32-year-old worker in a construction zone at the intersection of Locust Street and Longview Avenue, the television station reported.

The worker, who was wearing a reflective vest, had bruising on his back, a gash on his elbow and some scrapes and cuts, according to Fox 8.

Police shared a photo of the vehicle, which had a broken-off mirror and a missing hubcap, on Facebook on Thursday and asked for the public's help in locating it.

Police told Fox 8 they identified Winans, who told police she thought she struck a tree and not a person, as the driver through a Facebook tip. She has not been arrested but was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and for a marked lane violation, according to Fox 8.

To read the full Fox 8 report, visit fox8.com/2019/07/05/canal-fulton-police-search-for-hit-and-run-driver-that-struck-a-pedestrian.

xxxx.