BATH — Demolition has started on the newer portion of Bath Elementary School.

The newer portion, built in 1967, started coming down Tuesday. The older portion of the school, built in 1923, remains standing for now. Demolition on that section won’t start until late July, with bricks available to the community at that time.

The school originally housed kindergarten through 12th grade, with 1951 being the last class to graduate from the school. After that year, students transitioned to the newly constructed Revere High School.

One of the school's most notorious and tragic incidents came in 1930, when a coal bin in the furnace room exploded, killing one student and injuring four others. School was closed for two weeks afterward.

Through the end of the most recent school year, fourth- and fifth-graders attended Bath. But third-graders will be added when the new 87,000-square-foot elementary school opens behind the existing school at West Bath and North Cleveland-Massillon roads.

The grand opening celebration for the new Bath Elementary, just a feet away from the former elementary school, will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, just in time for the 2019-20 school year, which starts after Labor Day to allow more time for construction.

The district is also building a new high school and transportation facility and renovating the existing middle school and Richfield Elementary — formerly Hillcrest Elementary. The total $79.4 million project is a result of the passage of a $68.2 million bond issue in November 2016.

The new 200,000-square-foot high school is located near the existing high school on Everett Road. Part of the current high school, a 28,000-square-foot area known as the 95 wing, will be kept and attached to the new building, which is slated to open for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Renovations at Richfield Elementary — from June to late fall — and the middle school — starting in early 2020 — include LED lights, drop ceilings, new HVAC systems and updated safety and security initiatives.

The new transportation facility is set to open by the end of 2019.

