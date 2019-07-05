Three people were shot late Thursday at a Fourth of July party in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, police said.

Akron police responded to multiple shootings at a large party in a rental hall in the 2100 block of Romig Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A 21-year-old woman who was shot in the chest was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was listed in serious condition Friday, police said.

Two men, ages 20 and 18, were treated for gunshot wounds at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, according to police. Officers said both men are expected to be OK.

Officers also found several cars in the parking lot and several business windows that were struck by bullets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Contact Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.