Northeast Ohio new vehicle sales had a mild June swoon caused largely by a drop in demand for cars.

Sales last month totaled 21,218, down 2.8 percent from 21,829 a year ago, in a 21-county region of Northern Ohio, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

“While overall new vehicle sales are off slightly, we are on pace with the national average and are about where we expected to be,” Louis A. Vitantonio, GCADA president, said in a news release. “Moving forward, we expect new vehicle sales to remain steady, but slightly off from last year’s strong totals. When you add new vehicle sales and used vehicle sales, the market is virtually flat with last year.”

SUV, light truck and crossover sales rose in June to 9,879, up 3 percent from 9,589 vehicles in June 2018.

Car sales, meanwhile, fell 7.4 percent in June compared to a year ago, the dealer association said.

Since Jan. 1, new vehicle sales are down 3 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Used vehicle sales are up 3.4 percent since Jan. 1 compared to the first six months of 2018.

Chevrolet was the top selling brand in June with 3,160 sales, followed by Ford with 2,697 sales. Third place went to Honda with 1,912 sales, then Toyota with 1,703 sales.

The GCADA said sales of upscale vehicles were up significantly for many brands, including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, BMW, Buick, Land Rover and Maserati. Electric vehicle maker Tesla had 107 sales in June and a total of 699 since Jan. 1.

June new and used vehicle sales were not available as of Wednesday for Summit County.