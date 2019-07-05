AURORA — A Streetsboro man has been charged following a manhunt after he and an unidentified person fled on foot from a crashed, reportedly stolen vehicle police had been pursuing Thursday.

Quandin D. Shunquan-Jones, 19, of 720 Newport Lane, is charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and second-degree misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Portage County Municipal Court records.

He was scheduled for arraignment on Friday. An attorney for Shunquan-Jones could not immediately be identified. Aurora Police Lt. Andy Lumpkins said that Shunquan-Jones was being held in the Portage County jail.

According to Aurora police, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1:39 p.m. on a 2011 Ford Edge in the area of Route 43 and Chatham Drive. The vehicle had been reported stolen and taken at gunpoint by two black males in the area of East 55th Street and Dennison Avenue in Cleveland on Monday.

Police said the vehicle and its occupants fled from officers at a high rate of speed, traveling down Chelmsford Drive, which is a dead-end street. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.

The two occupants then fled on foot. Lumpkins said no injuries were reported in the crash and it is uncertain who was driving.

With the assistance of police departments from Bainbridge, Streetsboro, Reminderville and Mantua, officers established a perimeter in the area. Lumpkins said the area around the East Mennonite and Page roads intersection was closed to traffic.

Police said Shunquan-Jones, allegedly one of the car’s occupants, was taken into custody near the intersection. A helicopter assisted in the search as officers and deputies from the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force searched for the second suspect.

After a thorough search, officers were unable to locate the second suspect in the heavily wooded area. Lumpkins said the search was called off at about 5 p.m. and the person has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora police at 330-562-8181.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.