None Too Fragile Theatre announced Friday night that it is moving its programming to the former Coach House Theatre at the Akron Woman's City Club on the city's west side.

The nonprofit AWCC had announced Coach House's closure in December, canceling the remainder of its 2018-2019 season.

None Too Fragile will relocate from the Merriman Valley, where it has operated since 2012 in a tiny, black box theater space adjacent to Pub Bricco.

In a news release, the indie theater company said its new home will be known as None Too Fragile Theatre at the Coach House, with the remainder of its 2019 season and beyond performing at the site at 732 W. Exchange St., along the rear of the AWCC property.