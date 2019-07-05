I have three golf wines that sit atop my leaderboard for you to try. They will help you get into the swing of things with the PGA Senior Tour in town at Firestone Country Club this week.

I gathered 10 golf-themed wines available locally to try for the article. I lobbed the golf wine idea to former British Open Champ Ben Curtis and he offered to bring a group of wine-drinking golfers to the blind tasting. Head PGA Golf Pro Ron DeJacimo, Traderman Distributors owner Luke Taylor, and Coleman Zsiros rounded out the foursome.

We had to try Meomi Wines. They were recently named the official wine of the PGA. What better way to celebrate the arrival of John Daly and the boys than with a bottle of this sparkling wine. I proceeded cautiously, as I am getting to be a bit of a sparkling wine snob. Meomi's $22.99 was a hit with the group. It has good vibrant bubbles. I really enjoyed the aromas of honey, and bosc pear flavors. I secured the bottle with about half remaining. The next day, the bubbles were just as perky, and the wine still delicious. I will definitely buy this one again. Buy this wine at Mustard Seed Market Montrose, Market District Cuyahoga Falls, Acme Montrose, Heinen's Hudson, Meijer Stow, Giant Eagle Northfield and all Buehler's.

Sportscaster Jim Nance won't be in town for this year's tournament. But we can sip on a bottle of his The Calling pinot noir while we tune in. What a wonderful expression of Russian River pinot noir. A rich bing cherry with a championship finish. A great pairing with our grilled Italian sausage sandwiches. Buy this wine at Acme Montrose, Heinen's Hudson.

It's no secret how much I love winemaker Rich Parducci's wines. He makes McNab Ridge Wines along with Curtis' Fairway & Vines red blend. It's a zinfandel blend with a little syrah, petit syrah, and hint of some obscure grape varietals found in Port wines. I call this one the Prisoner killer, as it rivals the quality of cult winemaker Dave Phinney's $60 zinfandel blend called The Prisoner. Curtis' $19.99 wine is every bit as good at a third of the price. Curtis' wine was great with grilled tenderloin slices and a hunk of aged gouda. Buy this wine at Acme Fresh Markets in Montrose, Stow and Kent and Kent Cheesemonger.

Rest of the field

• Nance's The Calling chardonnay at $32.99 is as good as advertised, a favorite among Wine Spectator critics. It presents wonderful tropical aromas. Great with a hunk of manchego cheese and a few toasted hazelnuts. Buy this wine at Heinen's Brecksvile.

• Curtis also has a Fairway & Vines chardonnay. Serve this one slightly chilled and try it with goat cheese on a cracker and some fig spread. I give the edge to Fairway and Vines here over The Calling, as it retails at $14.99. Buy this wine at Acme Fresh Markets in Montrose, Stow and Kent and Kent Cheesemonger.

• Nance's The Calling cabernet was excellent, as were all of his wines. This is another Alexander Valley wine that outdrives the competition in Napa. This $32.99 red would make a great gift for any wine-loving golfer. Buy this wine at Heinen's Brecksville.