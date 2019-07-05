SHARON TWP. — StoryPoint has broken ground on a new senior living complex along Medina Road.

The $35 million project, located at the site of the former Golf Improvement Center at 116 Medina Road, will feature 166 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The 182,553-square-foot facility will offer options for independent living and “enhanced living,” a bridge between independent and assisted living, StoryPoint spokeswoman Irina Olgart said. It also will include a business center/library, beauty salon/barbershop, and restaurants, and be pet friendly.

Olgart said the Brighton, Michigan-based company chose the Medina County community because of a high demand for senior living in the area, especially independent facilities.

StoryPoint, which will employ more than 80 workers, is expected to open in late spring next year.

Medina Road, also known as state Route 18, has seen tremendous commercial growth in recent years. The four-lane road, which separates Granger and Sharon townships, has added major businesses such as Panther Premium Logistics, National Design Mart and Discount Drug Mart, along with many smaller businesses.

Menard Inc. also is considering building a retail and office complex across the street from the StoryPoint site.

Olgart said StoryPoint intends to become active in the local community, including donating to local Alzheimer's groups and partnering with libraries, for example.

“We’re a connections company,” she said. “We like to build connections not just with seniors, our residents, but with the community, as well.”

StoryPoint manages nearly 3,500 apartments throughout the Midwest, including locations in Aurora and Avon Lake in Ohio. Along with its sister company Independence Village, the companies rank as one of the top 25 largest operators of senior residences in the country, StoryPoint said.

For more information about the company, go to www.storypoint.com.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.