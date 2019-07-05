NAVARRE — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Navarre Police Department and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a suspect Thursday who is wanted for numerous counts of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

Surfin Percy, 38, was set to stand trial in Cuyahoga County on June 10 for the charges, but failed to show up on the first day of trail. The task force has been searching for him since.

Authorities said he was found hiding at a home in the 6300 block of Pigeon Run Road in Navarre. He attempted to run and after a brief foot pursuit Percy was taken into custody, authorities said.

Officers recovered two handguns and police identification in Percy’s belongings. Percy will remain at the Stark County Jail until he can be transferred to Cuyahoga. Investigators said an acquaintance of Percy’s will likely face charges after because the person is accused of providing assistance to him while knowing he was a fugitive.

“Even on a holiday members of our task force know the importance of getting someone like Surfin Percy off the streets," U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said in a prepared statement. "Percy will now have to stand trial for the crimes he is accused of and his victim should rest better knowing he is in jail.”