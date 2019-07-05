Bikes downtown: The Music & Moto Bike Show & Music Festival starts at noon at Lock 3 in Akron. There will be bikes on display, bands and fireworks to cap off the day. For more information, visit musicandmotobikeshow.eventbrite.com.

Tribute band: Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, will perform at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park. For more information, call 1-855-660-7625.

Ducks on the river: The 26th annual Ducks River Race is at 6 p.m. as part of the Kent Heritage Festival. The Kent Jaycees will drop more than 2,000 plastic ducks that have been sponsored to see which one finishes first.