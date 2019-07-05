A woman was shot late Thursday night at a party in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, according to police.

Akron police responded to multiple shootings at a large party at a rental hall in the 2100 block of Romig Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The 21-year-old woman who was shot in the chest was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she is listed in serious condition, police said.

Two men, ages 20 and 18, were transported or drove themselves to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with gunshot wounds, according to police. Police said both are expected to be OK.

Officers also found several cars in the parking lot and several business windows that were struck by bullets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.