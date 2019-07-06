Folk night: Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary will perform with the Cleveland Orchestra at 7 p.m. at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. They have made music together for more than 50 years. Their famous songs include "If I Had a Hammer" and "Puff the Magic Dragon." Lucas Richman will conduct the orchestra. Kids 18 or younger are free on the lawn with an adult ticket purchased.

Quiet time: There will be a Zoothing Hour at the Akron Zoo on Sunday. The zoo opens early at 9 a.m. for guests with special needs who don’t like crowds or loud noises. Regular admission applies.

Reign supreme: Diana Ross will perform at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park on her "Diamond Diana" tour in celebration of her 75th birthday. Tickets cost $82 to $145. The event is for ages 21 or older. For more information, go to Ticketmaster.com.