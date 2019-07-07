Sentencing for a former member of Akron Anonymous who pleaded guilty on March 6 to launching attacks on the city of Akron website nearly two years ago has been delayed until Aug. 20.

James Robinson, an Akron resident who court documents contend operated on Twitter as @AkronPhoenix420, was due to be sentenced on July 1 by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher A. Boyko.

But Robinson has questioned the amount of restitution he owes to the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and that discrepancy must be resolved first, Robinson’s lawyer said last week.

“What’s in dispute is the amount of loss in the DDOS [denial of service] attacks,” attorney Brian Price said.

In addition to the Aug. 1, 2017, attack on Akron's website, the Twitter address linked to Robinson claimed a number of other DDOS attacks.

According to court documents, targets of those attacks included website domains and servers hosted by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the National Institutes of Health, the Defense Information Security Agency, the Department of Defense, the Department of Treasury and others.

In a sentencing memorandum filed June 28 by Price, Robinson took issue with expenses claimed by the state Administrative Services Department.

The department reported it spent $592,289 to rectify harm caused by the DDOS attacks, but an expert hired by the defense calculates the actual harm to be about $43,600.

According to the memorandum, the city of Akron is claiming about $7,768, the National Institutes of Health, $16,535; the Department of Defense, $10,520; and Akron web design firm eyemg, $84,645.

Law enforcement agents searched Robinson’s Akron home after obtaining a search warrant in May 2018.

A March news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio said a Guy Fawkes mask and a cell phone with a cracked screen similar to one shown in an @AkronPhoenix420 Twitter post were found at the home.

This case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Akron police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In his plea deal, Robinson agreed to refrain from further illegal activity and to cooperate with authorities in investigations and prosecutions “as requested by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” according to court documents.

The defense's June 28 filing includes a character reference from Robinson's former employer in Akron expressing hope he will be able to “resume his employment with us soon.”

