Going, going, gone: Spend your night in front of the TV watching the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field. The sluggers include Indian Carlos Santana and fellow players Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso.

Inspirational chat: There will be "An Evening with Tom Lehman" at 7 p.m. at Christ Community Chapel's Hudson Campus. Professional golfer Tom Lehman will talk about his faith and his golfing career. For more, visit, hudson.ccchapel.com/event/an-evening-with-tom-lehman/.