MEDINA — A 10-year-old girl is opening her own bakery, the Medina Gazette reports.

Mckinleigh Malone, a fifth-grader at Northside Christian Academy in Wadsworth, will open the Frosted Cake Shoppe, 503 S. Court St., at 10 a.m. Monday with the help of her parents.

“I like baking,” Mckinleigh told the newspaper. “I do a lot of cooking (at home). My teacher thinks it’s a cool idea (to open the bakery).”

Read the full Gazette report here.