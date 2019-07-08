The Summit County OVI Task Force processed 1,317 vehicles Wednesday night at two checkpoints before the July 4 holiday, according to a task force news release.

At a checkpoint at 40 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., officers made contact with 854 vehicles, the task force said. Forty-three were diverted for suspicion of OVI. Six drivers were arrested for driving on a suspended license.

The checkpoint at 2650 S. Main St. in Coventry Township yielded 463 contacts. A time was not provided for the checkpoint.

The task force said 19 drivers were diverted and one was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Another driver was arrested for driving without an operator’s license.

The checkpoints were staffed with officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and the Akron, Stow, Bath and Silver Lake police departments.