Akron police are looking for a suspect who drove a bulldozer into a house and hit cars in the 700 block of Inman Street on Friday afternoon.

The resident of the home reported that they heard the front of the house being hit by an unknown vehicle at 4 p.m. and when they looked out, they saw a white man driving a bulldozer toward the house. A woman and children at home retreated to the rear of the house.

The bulldozer then struck the house a second time.

The bulldozer drove off before police arrived. Authorities said an enclosed porch was damaged, and a parked vehicle and chain-link fence were also hit.

The bulldozer was later recovered after it was abandoned. The bulldozer, owned by Lockhart Concrete, was taken from a construction site at Chittenden Street and Bittaker Street.

The suspect was described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35. He was about 6 feet tall and 150 to 180 pounds, with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.