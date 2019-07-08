Akron’s own The Black Keys' new record “Let’s Rock” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Top Current Album Chart and is No. 4 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

The band’s ninth studio album was released on June 28 and in less than two weeks the unabashed rock and roll album has returned the duo back to the top of the charts.

“Let’s Rock” comes five years after “Turn Blue.” It's the band’s longest gap between studio albums.

Apparently, the band’s return was long-awaited by fans as the album has topped several other U.S. charts including: Current Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums, LP Vinyl Album and Top Internet.

“Let’s Rock” also continues the band’s European and Southern Hemisphere success landing in the top 10 of charts in the U.K., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

The Black Keys return to Northeast Ohio Sept. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with Modest Mouse.