CLEVELAND — With a few hours to go before the start of the Home Run Derby, Cleveland Indians fans sporting Carlos Santana jerseys were in line ready to cheer on the single local participant in tonight’s event.

“There’s a lot of people here supporting him,” 20-year-old Newark resident Paul Kirk said.

It doesn’t hurt that Santana’s time with the Indians began in 2010, returning to Cleveland this season after a year in Philadelphia. He has 19 home runs on the year.

Kirk, wearing a white Santana jersey that was a gift years ago, said he wasn’t nervous for the slugger to perform in front of his hometown crowd.

“I think he’ll be able to put on a show,” he said.

Joe Reho, 17, of Copley, said he expects the home turf to give Santana an advantage.

“He’ll feel right where he needs to hit the ball,” Reho said.

Richie Russell, a 26-year-old Indians season ticket holder from Painesville, said he was already excited for the derby before the roster was announced.

“It just adds to it that Carlos is going to be in it,” he said.

Russell said he thinks Santana has a good shot to win the event, which would surely send the crowd home happy.

“It’s going to be rocking regardless,” he said.

