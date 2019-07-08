Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive end John Cominsky hasn’t played a single down for his NFL team.

But in his home city, the former Barberton High School football star is already a hero.

And in a big way.

The fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was honored Monday night by Barberton City Council members, who presented him with a certificate and smiled a lot at his 6-foot, 5-inch frame.

Councilwoman Carla Debevec told Cominsky she was confident of his continued success due to his work ethic and achievements in athletics and academics. A June 28 resolution passed unanimously by council commended him on his efforts.

Cominsky, who had a double major in chemistry and biology, held a 3.9 grade average at the University of Charleston (West Virginia) and was a star defensive end.

“I want to congratulate you and wish you the very best of luck,” Debevec said.

Mayor Bill Judge, too, complimented Cominsky on his dual success in college.

“To succeed at that level academically and athletically is … impressive,” Judge said.

Council President Craig Megyes offered his compliments, too.

“The city is proud of you and your success and I’m sure it will continue,” Megyes told Cominsky.

In a brief ceremony during a council recess, Cominsky greeted council members and administration employees as they filed by to shake his hand.

He told city officials and residents gathered in council chambers that he was gratified by council’s commendation.

“It’s really humbling to become part of Barberton history,” Cominsky said. “Thank you, guys.”

A small crowd followed Cominsky into the elevator and council resumed its business.

After council had concluded its business, a few people remained huddled near the municipal building, sharing stories about Cominsky as a youth. They all shared a similar theme: Even as a child, the adults knew he would make it to the NFL.

