An Akron man who police said was convicted less than two months ago for breaking into an East Akron store was again arrested for breaking into the same store.

Police responded to an alarm at Dollar General, 705 S. Arlington St., around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the front door glass was broken.

Officers found a man at the intersection of South Arlington and Sixth Avenue with a large black trash bag. He told them he had personal items in the bag, but officers said it contained items taken from the store.

Police used surveillance video to identify the man. Jerome Jennings, 56, was charged with breaking and entering and booked into the Summit County Jail. Police said he was convicted on May 23 for breaking into the same store.