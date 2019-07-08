A Mogadore man told police he was robbed of an Xbox and shot at Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old man told police he was trying to sell the Xbox and met the buyer on a social media site. The pair agreed to meet at an elementary school.

The man said when he arrived, two males approached him, one of whom had a handgun. He said they robbed him of the Xbox and fled on foot.

The man told police he drove around looking for the suspects and found them on Montgomery Street. He said one of them fired a shot at his car, striking the driver’s side.

He then drove off and called police, who responded to Onondago Avenue and Garry Road in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers couldn’t find the suspects.

Police said the suspects are two black males 12 to 20 years old. The first suspect, 5 feet 9 inches and 145 pounds, wore a turquoise shirt and had a handgun. The second suspect, 5 feet 8 inches and 190 pounds, wore shorts.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department's Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. Confidential tips can be made by texting to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword TIPSCO. Callers can remain anonymous.