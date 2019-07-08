The elusive suspect in a June 3 murder in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has been captured outside a Walmart store in West Virginia, authorities said Monday.

Police believe Eugene Calvin Wells, 24, gunned down Walter J. Matthews, 23, in the middle of the road at the intersection of Princeton and West South streets early last month.

Matthews was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died about an hour later. He was the father of several children.

The day after the shooting, Akron police assembled a massive police operation on Allenford Street in Akron, believing Wells was holed up in a house on the street.

Dozens of onlookers watched and waited for hours as the standoff continued from the afternoon into the night.

A SWAT team entered the home about 10 p.m. after tear gas had been fired inside, but Wells was not in the house.

In the days that followed, Wells was named fugitive of the week for the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, which requested information from the public on his location.

Until Monday, however, Wells had eluded capture.

Authorities said Wells was located about 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Walmart on Mountaineer Boulevard.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Ohio, a small amount of narcotics were found on Wells at his arrest in the store parking lot.

The release credited marshals from Akron, task force members from Bath and members of the U.S Marshals Southern West Virginia Fugitive Task Force with the arrest.

Authorities said tips from the public led to Wells’ apprehension.

