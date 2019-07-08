The trade market for Madison Bumgarner is taking shape, even if four of the clubs reportedly most interested in dealing for the Giants starter aren’t ready to confirm they’re part of it.

The Brewers and Braves, along with the Astros and Twins from the American League, are among the teams most focused on acquiring Bumgarner, according to Monday’s report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It’s likely all four of those teams will make the postseason, which would make getting someone like Bumgarner all the more attractive, considering his playoff dominance throughout his career (8-3, 2.11 ERA in 16 games).

Bumgarner had been solid in his previous two starts before having to exit Saturday’s game after two innings when he took a line drive from the Cardinals’ Jose Martinez off his left elbow. He was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and it’s not expected to be an injury that will preclude him from making his next scheduled start after the All-Star break — Saturday in Milwaukee.

Lucroy concussion

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy sustained a concussion and a fractured nose in a home-plate collision Sunday in Houston, the team announced. Lucroy will visit an ear and nose specialist after swelling in his nose subsides. General manager Billy Eppler expects Lucroy to miss “some time.”

Lucroy was injured in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 11-10 loss when the Astros’ Jake Marisnick knocked his shoulder into the catcher’s jaw on an attempt to score. Lucroy crumpled on impact and lay motionless as Angels trainers emerged from the dugout to check on him. Face bloodied, he was carted off the field a few minutes later. He was then transported to a local hospital.

White Sox moves

The Chicago White Sox have claimed first baseman A.J. Reed off waivers from the Houston Astros and have assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Reed has a .153 career average over 48 games for Houston from 2016-18. He had spent this season at Triple-A Round Rock and was designated for assignment by the Astros on July 2.

The White Sox also transferred right-hander Ryan Burr to the 60-day injured list. He has been sidelined since late May and had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow on June 25.