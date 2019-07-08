Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going down for July.

The SCO price, effective July 16, when rounded to the nearest cent is $2.51 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The July rate is 34 cents or 12 percent lower than the June rate of $2.85/mcf. It is 56 cents or 18.2 percent lower than the price a year ago last July of $3.07/mcf.

All customers pay a basic monthly charge, which is $29.57, as well as a usage-based charge to transport the gas to the home, and gross-receipts tax, regardless of whether they choose their own provider, choose the SCO, other Dominion rate, or participate in a government aggregation. That price is 40 cents per mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for the month of July will be $36.47, up $0.52, or 1.4 percent, from $35.95 in July 2018. That is because of some increases in usage-based charges since last year.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO. To read a step-by-step guide on how to get the SCO, go to www.tinyurl.com/updateSCO

