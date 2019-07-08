No longer seen as a top battleground state, Ohio is expected to fall far short of neighboring Pennsylvania and Michigan in spending on political ads in a year when Democrats hope to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

Here’s the proverbial good news and bad news about your screen time in the next 17 months:

The 2020 election cycle will feature 2.5 million more ads nationwide than in 2018 — a total of 8 million.

But Ohioans will see fewer ads than in recent presidential election years.

That’s per projections from Advertising Analytics, a data firm specializing in media ad spending.

The consultant joins those who predict that Ohio’s normally exalted status as a top presidential battleground will dip in 2020.

“Ohio will likely lose its standing as one of the preeminent swing states. We have it ranked 11th in spending, just ahead of Texas, due to its consistent rightward drift,” the analysis said.

The $39 million projected for Ohio during the general election campaign falls far short of totals for neighboring states Pennsylvania ($288 million) and Michigan ($121 million) as President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent probably battle over what had been a “blue wall” for the donkey crowd.

Adding up all races, voters are expected to see $6 billion in political media spending in the 2019-2020 cycle, including $4.4 billion on traditional media (broadcast television, cable TV and radio), $1.6 billion on digital video (largely Facebook and Google), Advertising Analytics predicts.

drowland@dispatch.com

@darreldrowland